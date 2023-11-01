Election political polls today 1 November 2023

ELECTION POLITICAL POLLS – Fdi and Pd are growing, the M5S is declining: this is what emerges, in a nutshell, from the latest electoral political surveys developed by Swg for the TgLa7.

According to the survey, in fact, Giorgia Meloni’s party increases its first position by gaining a further 0.3 percent, thus rising to 29%.

The Democratic Party does better, rising to 20.2 percent thanks to the 0.4% gained. The 5 Star Movement, however, fell by 0.3 percent, dropping to 16.1%.

The League is stable at 10.2% while Forza Italia goes from 6.3 to 6.2 percent. Action also fell by 0.1 percent, now credited at 3.7 percent, while the Greens/Italian Left is stable at 3.5 percent.

Italia Viva gains 0.1 percent and is now at 2.8% while, among the other minor parties, it grows by 0.2% For Italia con Paragone, which rises to 1.8 percent.

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by opinion polling companies respecting very specific scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to interview that is sufficiently large and representative of the population they intend to analyse. In the case of surveys on party voting intentions or the confidence index of political leaders, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible.

Usually a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the margin of error indicated is 3 percent with a confidence interval of 95 percent. The greatest difficulty for pollsters is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population. Interviews for electoral political surveys are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out interviews, opinion polling companies rely on specialized companies.