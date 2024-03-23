Massimo Milani takes a step back and Marco Perissa remains the only single candidate for the seat of Roman president of the Brothers of Italy. “There is no division. To become leader of this party there was only sacrifice and commitment. I extend my hand to Perissa, I entrusted the leadership to him,” said the candidate close to Fabio Rampelli in his speech at the Capitoline Assizes gathered in Eur, announcing the withdrawal of his candidacy.

“Massimo Milani's words were not a retreat but an act of courage…” said Perissa in his speech, first of all thanking his mother present in the room: “Today is also the birthday of my mother who is in the room and there I ask you to help me wish her a happy birthday.”

“I want to thank Milani for his gesture”, who “will now come to be the party's deputy organization manager”, he said Giovanni Donzellihead of organization of FdI, announcing that Milani will be his 'deputy'.

The congress began with institutional greetings from the mayor of Rome Roberto Gualtieri and the governor of Lazio, Francesco Rocca. Among the big names present in the room are the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, the Minister of Culture, Gennaro Sangiuliano, the national card manager Arianna Meloni, the Roman commissioner Giovanni Donzelli, the commissioner of the Chamber and regional coordinator of Lazio, Paolo Trancassini.

Aianna Meloni quotes Churchill: “Success is never definitive”

“We have reached more than 200 thousand members, this means that our party is a real party,” said Arianna Meloni from the stage. “We're trying hard, believe me. Rome is not just a banal province, with all due respect. Rome is the capital of Italy and there is a lot, a lot to do… The party will have the task of selecting a new ruling class as well as consolidating the leaders who until now have contributed to the growth of the Brothers of Italy. Then the head of the political secretariat of FdI closes his speech by quoting the former British Prime Minister, Winston Churchill: “They will be two beautiful days of discussion. I greet you with a very fitting phrase from Winston Churchill: 'Success is never definitive, failure is never fatal; it's the courage to continue that counts…”.