The report of the meeting organized by ECR in the Lazio town

A great “reunion”, the one organized by Ecrthe group of European conservatives, in the splendid Subiacoduring the celebration of the feast of the patron saint, in an atmosphere of spirituality, politics and tradition, culminating with the signature by the co-president of the group Nicola Procaccinigathered together with a large delegation of European parliamentarians in the town of Lazio, of the “charter of values” of the European conservatives.

“We gather today in Subiaco, a sacred place imbued with the spirit of Saint Benedict, the Patron Saint of Europe, to articulate through a Charter of Values ​​a series of fundamental principles that define conservatism, strengthening our commitment to promoting a stable community, just and harmonious”. This is what we read in the incipit of the Charter. It is a sort of manifesto; in 12 points, inspired by the Benedictine vision. At a time when European cultural identity is being questioned by the growing imposition of liberal and progressive ideologies, expressed through the woke narrative – we read again in the text signed by Procaccinion behalf of the Conservatives and Reformists group in the EU Parliament – attacks on the traditional family and theories on gender identity, the ECR Group recognizes the need to underline the enduring principles that have shaped European values ​​throughout history.

MEPs of different nationalities participated in the convention, together with Marcello Pera and the Minister of Agriculture Francesco Lollobrigida, which is practically at home in Subiaco. The new member of the group also makes his debut on a public occasion Reconquetethe party of Zemmour, Nicolas Bay. And the theme of the enlargement of the conservatives is one of the themes that hovers over the event and in the comments of the many observers present, since not everyone in the ECR thinks the same way, just as the opinions on support for a possible re-election of Ursula Von der Leyen to the presidency.

“Goodbye majority Ursula?” is precisely asked Nicola Procaccini, master of the house, perhaps a little provocatively, but he is certainly not the type to avoid questions, even the most uncomfortable ones: Goodbye to how a majority was conceived. We have nothing personal against von der Leyen. We are against the Commission of the past 5 years. The wind has changed, in an impetuous manner, he underlined, making clear reference to the recent series of victories of centre-right parties across half of Europe.

In short, as if to say that the games are still to be played, and why probably the group of Brothers of Italy, projected, according to the polls, one of the most numerous in the entire European Parliament, will certainly have a considerable weight. And it is also for this reason that in Subiaco there are numerous journalists who have not come from Italy up here to witness what can also be considered as the official start of the electoral campaign, for the group ECRwhich will lead to the elections next June.

“This is an important day, an important meeting, and also a signing of an important document. It is done in Subiaco which is the most suitable place: today it is about remembering a charter of values ​​typical of the European tradition, which in the latter years, especially after the aggression of secularist culture in recent years, are about to be forgotten. We are here to remind you that conservatives in particular have the Italian and European tradition at heart, and that they are the ones most interested in Christian values ​​and principles “. The FdI senator opened the proceedings with these words Marcello Pera.

While Procaccini, before the solemn signing ceremony on the charter of values, wanted to underline how on the day in which Saint Benedict, the patron saint of Europe, is celebrated, we are here to remember that Europe was born thanks to the Benedictines who preserved the classical and religious European culture achieving that political unity. Political unity that has forgotten these teachings. We conservatives want to protect them instead. Let us protect the Judeo-Christian roots that are decisive for the formation of the future EU. Forgetting the past, as the very fashionable cancel culture would like, means jeopardizing the future. Then the question could not be missed about what will probably be like a stone guest bag from the conservatives' electoral campaign between now and June 9th, the Hungarian leader, Viktor Orban.

Those who today try to demonize Orban do so in an instrumental manner to impose a minority political position. Orban was democratically elected and is a member of the EU. Obviously he also has his own point of view but he has shown that he is compatible with Europe by voting in favor of supporting Ukraine. he said Nicola Procaccini nipping in the bud any possible controversy over possible discontent within the group over a possible entry of Orban's party into the conservatives after the elections.

The words of the head of delegation of Meloni's party in the European Parliament were also very heartfelt and combative, Carlo Fidanza, which outlined a potential new path for the Conservatives in the next parliamentary term. “The group of European conservatives meets in Subiaco, a holy place where Saint Benedict, patron saint of Europe, began his monastic life and laid the foundations of Europe's Christian roots which should increasingly innervate Europe of today. Europe which absolutely needs a soul to be able to be a protagonist in the world, to be closer to the needs of peoples and communities, respecting our cultural identity and respecting national specificities. This Europe has been denied for too long and we conservatives, we of the Brothers of Italy, want to build it and revive it. Establish a new Europe on these solid and ancient foundations”.