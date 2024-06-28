FdI, Meloni calls Mattarella to account: “He should intervene on infiltrations in party meetings”

Georgia Melons returns to the journalistic investigation that overwhelmed FdIdue to the anti-semitic and racist phrases used by exponents of Gioventù Nazionale, which led to the resignation of two of the leaders, including the group leader Flaminia Pace. On what emerged from the Fanpage investigation, he then clarified, “I have already asked the party to take actionobviously I couldn’t have known about it. I think that those who have racist, anti-Semitic and nostalgic feelings have made the wrong choice for their home because these feelings are incompatible with Brothers of Italywith the Italian right, with the political line that we have defined in recent years and therefore on this I don’t accept ambiguity.

“I asked the party – Meloni continues – to take measures. I think that these people are the best allies of those who wish us harm and therefore you have to be very determined“. Meloni then stated: “I take note that from today it is possible to infiltrate political parties and trade unions, resume meetings and publish them at your discretion. I note that this is one new frontier of political conflict“. “It is a tool that can be used at 360 degrees”, added the prime minister, underlining that “infiltrating political party meetings is a regime method“. “Why has no one in 75 years thought of infiltrating a political party and secretly filming its meetings? Is this allowed from today? I ask this of the political parties and the President of the Republic“, concluded Meloni.