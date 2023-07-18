Electoral political polls today July 18, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Fdi and Lega are growing, Pd and Fi are declining: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls elaborated by Quorum/YouTrend For Sky TG24.

According to the survey, Giorgia Meloni’s party, which remains firmly in first place, increased by 1.6 percent compared to the last poll carried out three weeks earlier, on June 26th.

The Democratic Party, on the other hand, falls below 20% (19.5%) by 1.1 percent. Even the Movimento 5 Stelle, now credited with 15.5%, was down, even if only by 0.1%, while the Lega grew by 0.6%, going back up to 8.8%.

Forza Italia collapses, seeing the Berlusconi effect wear off: the Azzurri, in fact, lose almost 2 percentage points (-1.8%) falling back to 6 percent.

Greens/Italian Left returned to growth, reaching 4% thanks to the 0.8% gain, while Action was stable at 3.5%. Italia Viva and +Europa also grew, both at 2.7%.

