The Veneto of cdx rebels: “Enough, let’s bear the wounds of 30 years of excavations”

The Meloni governmentin addition to addressing the controversy by the opposition on issues related to migrants and ai rave party, now also has to deal with “friendly fire”. The Venetoby the voice of various mayors and councilors of center right, rebels against the drills. Local politics – reads the Corriere Veneto – to see, literally, “sinking the dream” (as well as the inhabitants) does not go down. And never mind if someone decides to restart the drills government friend. “Here it is a question of establishing priorities. – argues Cristiano Corazzari, regional councilor for culture of the Lega – The theme energy self-sufficiency has its importance but we must not do damage in the wake of urgency. I am not a Mr. no, never, but this is for us question from life you hate death“. In Polesine politics, largely on the right, has been talking about nothing else for days.

Corazzari – continues the Corriere Veneto – he is a Northern League player but today he is definitely first from Polesano. Senator Bartolomeo Amidei is from FdI and is on the same line as his colleague. “I was born and live in Loreo, near Adria. Areas where i methane gas wells they were practically in the center of the town. Of the beyond 30 years of extractions we still carry the wounds“. Amidei declares himself” in favor of drilling “but not in the area of ​​the Po Delta.” We cannot compare it to Croatia with its rocky bottoms – continues Amidei – the Delta is a territory alluvial, peaty where subsidence already occurs naturally. THE enormous damagehowever, i did decades of extractions“.

Subscribe to the newsletter

