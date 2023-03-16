Electoral political polls today March 16, 2023

POLITICAL ELECTION SURVEYS – Fdi drops but the first party is confirmed, the Democratic Party soars thanks to Elly Schlein: this is what emerges from the latest political electoral polls prepared by Euromedia Research for the program Door to door.

According to the survey, Fdi is confirmed in first place with 29.2%, but down by 0.4% compared to the latest survey by the institute on 21 February.

The Democratic Party gains almost three percentage points (2.8% to be precise) and flies into second position with 20.3%. The 5 Star Movement is paying the price, losing almost two percentage points (-1.9%) to 15 percent.

The League gains 0.4 percent and rises to 9.4%, followed by the Third Pole, credited with 8.4 percent and rising by 0.3 percent.

Forza Italia collapses, losing more than one percentage point (-1.2) falling to 6.5%, while among the other minor parties there is a drop in Verdi/Italian Left, which falls back to 2.6 percent (-0. 4%), closely followed by Per l’Italia with Paragone rising to 2.4 percent (+0.3%).

HOW POLLS ARE DONE

Electoral and political polls are carried out by polling companies according to precise scientific criteria. The authors of the surveys must identify a sample to be interviewed that is sufficiently large and representative of the population to be analysed. In the case of polls on voting intentions for political parties or the confidence index of political leaders, therefore, the interviewees must adequately represent the adult Italian population, those who have the right to vote and who go to the polls. This work is done to minimize the margin of error and make the detection as reliable as possible. Generally a political-electoral poll is considered reliable if the indicated margin of error is 3 percent with a 95 percent confidence interval. It is precisely that of identifying a representative sample of the population that the pollsters face the greatest difficulty. Interviews for electoral political polls are usually carried out with a Cati methodology, by telephone, or Cawi, via the Internet, or mixed. To carry out the interviews, opinion poll companies rely on specialized companies.