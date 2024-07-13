Brothers of Italy attacks, the press office of the Chamber of Deputies distances itself, the opposition remains silent, at least for now. The subject of discussion is a conference organised by deputies of the Democratic Party, the Italian Social Republic and the Five Star Movement which has as its subject the “Palestine, between propaganda and disinformation”. But what is causing discussion is not so much the theme of the conference, but the presence among the speakers of Nicola Quatrano, lawyer and former magistrate.



Brothers of Italy, with John Donzelliremember that Quatrano was the author of some posts on social media in which he commented on the words of the senator for life, Liliana Segre: «The word genocide is now used to talk about anything, any war, any battle, any position taken. While I have known it and by a miracle it spared me». Senator Segre is, in fact, a survivor of the Holocaust and has been committed for years to keeping its memory alive.

It was March 16th and Quatrano responded with a quote from author Laurent Guyenot: «About the biblical psychopathy of Israel, that the most characteristic trait of the psychopath is the complete absence of empathy and, consequently, of moral inhibition in harming others, combined with the thirst for power». Words that FdI read as an accusation directed at Segre: «Solidarity with Liliana Segre», writes the head of organization of FdI, Giovanni Donzelli: «Laura Boldrini, Stefania Ascari and Franco Mari are organizing a conference with various extremists at the Chamber on Tuesday, among these also a certain Quatrano who insulted Liliana Segre calling her a “psychopath” because she was Jewish”, he adds. «He did it by quoting an essay full of hatred, anti-Semitism and anti-Zionism. We await the indignation on unified networks of La7, Republicopinion makers and various dispensers of “democratic legitimacy”», concludes Donzelli.

To this, the deputy Elizabeth Gardini adds the request that the House not allow the conference. The same request comes from the deputy group leader of FdI, Alfredo Antoniozzi: «I formally ask the president of the Chamber, Fontana, a moderate person with a high sense of state, to revoke the concession of the room for the meeting on Tuesday in which the lawyer Quatrano will participate». The press office of Montecitorio, however, points out that «press conferences are held under the full and sole responsibility of the deputies, or groups, who take care of booking them, and who are responsible for the contents, and the participants in them, in every respect. The Presidency of the Chamberin light of this, and as has been constantly underlined in the past, does not carry out any merit-based review, neither on the contents nor on the participants». Despite this, however, the Presidency of the Chamber expresses «complete closeness and absolute respect for Senator Liliana Segre».

In the opposition ranks, a group of parliamentarians from the Democratic Party also distanced themselves from the initiative. «We express our full solidarity with Senator Liliana Segre: Nicola Quatrano’s words, pronounced some time ago, are still shameful», they write in a note Francesco Verducci, Simona Malpezzi And Antonio Nicita vice president, group leader and Pd member of the Extraordinary Commission intolerance, racism, anti-Semitism, incitement to hatred and violence. «The tragedy that is taking place in the Middle East cannot give rise to instrumental attacks, which only fuel more hatred and resentment. Liliana Segre’s words of solidarity towards every victim are clear and very strong: may they be an example for everyone».