FdI against Lgbtq+ Erasmus, the seminar to explore “fluidity” to the very young is a case

Europe has allocated extra funds to the Erasmus programme to finance “seminars dedicated to LGBT world“. The initiative provoked the fury of FdI which presented a parliamentary question and loudly asked to block the project immediately “DragTivism Jr”. The program – reports La Stampa – also includes an in-depth study of themes related to the Drag world. A seminar, which will be held in Girona in Spain from September 1st, with working groups of young people from 5 European countries. The League, in recent days, had also turned the spotlight on the issue, with MEP Isabella Napkins attacking the use of European funds “for a campus that aims to involve boys between 14 and 17 years old in exploring the LGBT world“fluidity” and the world of drag queens”.

FdI is now loudly calling for block this initiative: “It is not possible that European public funds are used for fund projects that risk exposing the youngest to gender ideology and LGBTQ activism”. The question is first signed by MEP Paolo Inselvini together with the co-president of the Ecr group Nicola Procaccini and to the head of the FdI delegation Carlo Fiance and is signed by several MEPs from the Prime Minister’s party. “We are tired – says Inselvini and La Stampa reports – of these fake educational projects. In Brussels, they should think about spreading the true European values, solidarity, human dignity, peace: other than this woke-sauce follies”. Riccardo Magi of +Europa attacks the Prime Minister’s party: “For them it is a real obsessionnow they scream gender theory and woke like a broken record”.