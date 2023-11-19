FdI tears with the League in Trentino

A few hours after the presentation of the new council, in Trentino there is a rift between the Brothers of Italy and the League following the departments and delegations decided by the newly re-elected president of the Autonomous Province of Trento presented by Maurizio Fugatti. The crux of the dispute is above all the failure to appoint Francesca Gerosa of Fratelli d’Italia as vice president of the Province as defined before the elections of 22 October. Achille Spinelli of Lista Fugatti was appointed vice president.

Deputy Alessandro Urzì intervened on the matter who is provincial commissioner of FdI in Trentino stating that “given the composition of the council announced by president Fugatti, Fratelli d’Italia believes it can make its contribution to the good of Trentino even without being part of it”. According to Urzì, “the centre-right manages to govern the nation and many regions well because when our parties are at the helm, in the interests of the citizens, they put the cohesion of the coalition before the selfishness of their own party”. The provincial commissioner concluded by maintaining that “Brothers of Italy do not need seats to defend the ideas and programs that we represented in the electoral campaign”.

Sardinia, FdI: “No more conditions for re-nominating Solinas”

“Fratelli d’Italia believes that the conditions no longer exist to support President Solinas’ second mandate”. This was communicated by the regional coordination of FdI, led by Senator Antonella Zedda, after a meeting on the political situation in Sardinia. “In other regions of Italy, to win, for the good of his own land, the outgoing president took a step aside and the coalition was able to benefit from the experience of the first legislature but from new leadership”.

In the next few days, FdI will convene a regional table of the centre-right coalition “to decide together with the allies of the majority what path to take together to return to the leadership of our land”. “A Sardinian, clarifying, decisive, inclusive table, as several allies have requested in recent days”, the coordination defines it. “We simply want our clear identity to be at the service of our coalition to govern together againand, to beat a centre-left confused both in men and ideas. The experience of this coalition must continue, it must have the political maturity to understand where it went wrong and it must continue by being open to the further contributions that other political forces with similar visions could offer”.

The regional coordinator reports that during the party executive meeting “critical issues regarding the re-nomination of Christian Solinas have emerged as president of the Region; on several occasions and with more nuances we have read them in the press and heard them in moments of discussion from various exponents of the movements and parties of the current government alliance”. Even recently, however, the secretary of the League, Matteo Salvini, had reiterated his support for a second mandate for Solinas.

“While the centre-left is divided and arguing, even in Sardinia the centre-right is united”, the League reiterated in a note released last Saturday, after the ‘rip’ of Renato Soru, candidate of the centre-left in opposition to Alessandra Todde, “and it is ready to continue good governance with Christian Solinas in the interest of the citizens”. A week later, FdI, which seems to be focusing on the candidacy of the mayor of Cagliari, Paolo Truzzu, has broken the hesitation. “We have requested, more than once, frequent majority meetings, which never happened”, recalls the FdI regional executive.

“We have reiterated since the last coalition table in July that it was necessary, beyond the national tables, to bring together the coalition table in Sardinia, to talk about programs, ideas and men. Just over 100 days after the elections, the table has never been reunited, not even to decide on the most recent measures for the attention of the regional council, while supporters and voters are increasingly asking us for a quick and discontinuous choice for the leadership of the coalition ”.

Subscribe to the newsletter

