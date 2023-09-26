“Let’s start again from ideas”. This is the wish that Francesco Di Ciommo, former president and CEO of Authos Spa, grasped and relaunched at the event organized by Torino Magazine, last Tuesday 19 September, at the Edit Garden in Turin. In his speech in front of illustrious figures in the area, he announced the birth of the FDC Consulting Digital ESG company, dedicated to companies that want to become virtuous, putting the environment, inclusion and well-being of their employees first”. Innovation represents a key to time for the development of successful businesses and the theme of sustainability is the common denominator for ethical and virtuous growth. “It’s not so much what you do, but how you do it. It is not so much what is sought in innovative-technological investments, but it is the cultural change that makes the difference”, concluded President Di Ciommo.