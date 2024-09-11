Through a statement published on its official website, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) reported that launched a research project to determine the potential harm of toxic metals in tamponsalong with an independent investigation.

The agency’s misgivings about feminine products follow the publication of a report in July that revealed that More than a dozen different brands of tampons contained a variety of metalsincluding arsenic, mercury and lead, which in high quantities are harmful to the body’s health.

Although the study detected metals in tampons, could not determine whether they cause any harm to usersbut it raises an exacerbated concern in the population because approximately 80 percent of women in the United States use tampons during their periodIn the statement, the FDA assured that all products undergo rigorous testing before going on the market.

“Before a product is allowed to go on the market, the Manufacturing company performs biocompatibility testswhich are part of safety testing, and are reviewed by the FDA prior to marketing authorization,” they explained. The agency also indicated that the study “did not evaluate whether metals are released from tampons when they are used,” and stated that “nor did it evaluate whether metals are releasedHE absorbed into the vaginal lining and enter the bloodstream “during tampon use.”

FDA’s investigation into female tampons

To learn more about the potential harms of tampons, the FDA announced that it will conduct an investigation focused on the release of metals into the body. “The FDA lab study will measure amount of metals released from tampons under conditions that more closely mimic normal use,” the agency said.

In this way, the FDA seeks to carry out “A risk assessment of metals contained in tampons“, and then clarified that upon completing the procedures will communicate the results of the exams“The FDA will also continue to monitor these devices as part of its total product life cycle approach to medical devices,” he said.