THE FDA (Food and Drug Administration) determined this Tuesday (3.Jan.2023) that pharmacies and drug chains can offer abortion pills in the United States. Until then, mifepristone could only be purchased by certified physicians.

The information is from The New York Times. According to the North American newspaper, demand for the drug increased after the Supreme Court decision that revoked the federal right to abortion.

With the overthrow of Roe v. Wade, each state began to define its own rules on the legal termination of pregnancy. Bans or restrictions on abortion have made it illegal or difficult for pharmacies to provide it.

Mifespristone blocks hormones needed for pregnancy to develop. It is authorized by the FDA to be taken in the first 10 weeks of pregnancy. Some clinics are authorized to extend this period by up to 3 weeks.

THE GenBioProone of the main producers of the drug, released a statement saying that the agency informed them of the changes.

According to The New York Times, the FDA has not issued an announcement. However, it should soon update its site with the decision.