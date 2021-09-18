A panel of advisers from the United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) recommended this Friday the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, for people over 65. However, experts from the government agency overwhelmingly rejected, through a vote, applying the booster antidotes to the majority of citizens.

The committee of external advisers of the government Food and Drug Administration of the United States approved, in a vote of 18 in favor and 0 against, its application only for those over 65 years of age. Also for those who, due to pre-existing health conditions, have a greater risk of becoming seriously ill in case of contracting the virus.

BREAKING: An influential federal advisory panel rejected a plan to offer Pfizer booster shots against COVID-19 to most Americans. The 16-2 vote was a blow to the Biden administration’s effort to increase virus protections amid the contagious delta variant. https://t.co/CFhGFfdcml – The Associated Press (@AP) September 17, 2021



The FDA’s external advisory panel also endorsed the booster dose for healthcare workers and others with increased exposure to the novel coronavirus such as teachers.

However, and in a surprising, but overwhelming 16-2 vote, the experts rejected the third injection of the antidotes for most of the citizens, who do not classify in the categories described.

Committee members noted a lack of data on the additional safety that the new doses would provide. They also questioned the effectiveness of a possible massive booster vaccination, instead of targeting specific population groups.

“I do not believe that a booster dose will contribute significantly to controlling the pandemic (…) I think it is important that the main message we transmit is that we have to apply two doses to everyone,” said Dr. Cody Meissner, from the Tufts University and member of the advisory panel.

Blow to the Government’s campaign on booster vaccination

These votes represent a serious blow to the initiative of the Administration of President Joe Biden to strengthen immunization of almost all Americans, as the country faces the delta variant, much more contagious than others of the virus.

Last month, the federal government proposed an ambitious plan to offer additional vaccines from both Pfizer and Moderna to almost all Americans by the eighth month after receiving their second dose.

However, the recommendations issued this September 17 by FDA advisers would save only part of the government’s campaign.

Now, the Agency is expected to pronounce itself in the next few days to make a final decision, although it usually follows the recommendations of the advisory committee.

An eventual round of third doses of vaccines in the United States must also be approved by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Another panel that advises this body will meet to assess the situation next Wednesday.

So far, the CDC has suggested being in tune precisely with the recommendations issued by FDA experts, after indicating that they estimate the application of a third dose of the drugs for the elderly, nursing home residents and health workers first-line, but not in all adults.

The pharmaceutical company Pfizer itself had requested the approval of boosters for everyone over 16 years of age.

With Reuters, AP and EFE