Given the possibility that there are variants of the coronavirus that could circumvent current vaccines, therapies and tests to detect the virus, the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) is preparing a plan B for the next few weeks.

The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have so far shown efficacy against known variants of the coronavirus, but they are less powerful against the variant first identified in South Africa.

That variant has only been confirmed in three people in the United States so far, but surveillance from the country is limited and you may be overlooking other cases.

Epidemiologists anticipate the need for rapid adaptations to the emergence of new strains. Photo STR / AFP)

As of Thursday, all but seven of the 618 cases of coronavirus variants identified in the United States to date corresponded to a rapidly-spreading variant first seen in Britain, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. .

“If variants emerge that cannot be prevented, against which vaccines have little efficacy, then we will have to change quickly“Janet Woodcock, acting director of the agency, said in a call with reporters Thursday. New versions of the vaccine will have to be manufactured, tested and distributed quickly.

Officials from Pfizer and Moderna have said they are prepared to modify their vaccines as needed and that the process could be completed in just six weeks.

Woodcock declined to reveal details about how the FDA plans to evaluate the modified vaccines, but said the agency will likely require smaller and shorter trials than in the original trials conducted by Pfizer and Moderna.

If current vaccines prove ineffective against a new variant, “we can’t do more trials with 30,000 patients,” he said.

“There are things that, without doing full efficacy trials, we can use to change or maybe add components to existing vaccines “.

Woodcock said the plans will be released for scientists to comment on before putting them into practice.

The agency could also use a advisory committee to help guide any changes to existing vaccines.

The FDA also plans to publish guidance documents for treatments with monoclonal antibodies and for virus tests.

The monoclonal antibody made by Eli Lilly and one of the two antibodies in the drug combination made by Regeneron are powerless against the variant circulating in South Africa, according to a recent study.

“We knew from the beginning that monoclonals were vulnerable to this type of strain change,” he said.

Laboratory tests for coronavirus that are based on a technique called PCR They appear to detect the new variants accurately, but if that were to change, they could easily be altered, Woodcock said.

But it would be “much more complicated” to determine if the antigen tests that are manufactured in mass do not detect the variants.

