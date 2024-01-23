The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued an urgent warning about certain nutritional supplements labeled as tejocote root, after discovering that they are adulterated with yellow oleander, a poisonous plant. The affected products have been sold online through various third-party platforms, and the FDA advises consumers in the United States to stop using them and throw them away.

Yellow oleander, scientifically known as Cascabela thevetia, is a toxic plant native to Mexico and Central America. Ingestion of this substance can cause neurological, gastrointestinal and cardiovascular adverse effects, some of which can be serious and even fatal.. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, dizziness, diarrhea, abdominal pain, and heart problems, among others.

The FDA analyzed nine samples of tejocote root nutritional supplements and confirmed the presence of yellow oleander in all of them. These products have been marketed under various brands and names related to tejocote root, such as Crataegus mexicana, Raíz de Tejocote and Mexican hawthorn.

Recommendations for consumers

The FDA offers the following recommendations to affected consumers:

The FDA offers the following recommendations to affected consumers:

Stop using the products– Consumers are advised to immediately stop using affected supplements and discard them. Contact a health professional: Those who have consumed these products and are experiencing serious side effects should contact their healthcare provider immediately. Call 9-1-1 in an emergency: For serious side effects, such as heart problems or breathing difficulties, you are urged to call 9-1-1 or seek emergency medical help. Inform your healthcare provider– Even if the products have not been used recently, consumers should inform their healthcare provider about the product they took for proper evaluation. Contact the State Poison Information Center: Consumers can also contact the state poison information center for additional advice.

The FDA's concern arose after the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention published a report in September 2023 on tejocote root products containing yellow oleander. This led the organization to investigate and analyze additional samples.

To date, the FDA has tested nine samples, all of which tested positive for yellow oleander. However, it is warned that other products marketed as tejocote could also contain this toxic substance.

The FDA is actively working with third-party platforms where these products have been sold.. The investigation is ongoing, and the FDA will continue to provide information on any additional actions as they become available. Additional products are expected to be added to the list as more analysis is conducted. It should be noted that this alert was made exclusively in the United States.