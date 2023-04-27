An increasingly integrated and sustainable mobility, which focuses on the customer’s experience, innovation and attention to the environment. This is the aim of the intermodality project promoted by Aeroporti di Roma, ITA Airways and Trenitalia which, together, have now developed a new “train + plane” product that allows passengers to simplify their travel experience by combining the railway the air one with a combined ticket and a check-in already in the station at the dedicated desks in Leonardo da Vinci Airport.

The new product proposed by the three partners, using technology provided by AccesRail, allows passengers to purchase, on all ITA Airways digital channels, through authorized agencies, ITA Airways ticket offices, and the ITA Airways Contact Center, a combined train + plane ticket . Passengers who choose this intermodal option will also be able to check-in for their flight at the dedicated counter in the Leonardo da Vinci International Airport train station in Fiumicino.

Passengers who will reach Fiumicino airport on board a Frecciarossa or with a Leonardo Express, in conjunction with a high-speed train to Rome Termini, and in continuation with the flights of the international and intercontinental network operated by ITA Airways (with the exception of the USA and Israel), they will in fact be able to check in and deliver their baggage directly at the Fiumicino airport station, and then collect it at the final destination operated by the Company.

“The path towards the decarbonisation of the aeronautical sector must foresee strong service innovations, as well as technological ones, and can generate great advantages for the passengers of our country and for the Italian transport system as a whole,” he declared Marco Troncone, Chief Executive Officer of Aeroporti di Roma. “Exactly in this perspective, Aeroporti di Roma wanted to give maximum priority, thanks to ENAC and together with ITA Airways and Trenitalia, to this new intermodal product, essential for multiplying the connectivity opportunities for domestic passengers, with the aim of making the integrated train-air travel an advantageous alternative. It will therefore be essential in the near future to ensure the availability of adequate routes to make this product easy and competitive, guarantee a rapid connection, short waiting times and dedicated assistance, check-in services ever closer to the first departure station and infrastructural works that ensure connectivity of Leonardo da Vinci also with the south of the country.”

The intermodal travel experience is part of the agreements already signed between Aeroporti di Roma and the Ferrovie dello Stato Group to develop integrated ‘train + plane’ products and facilitate connections between the country’s main stations, airports and ports, also paying attention to development of new forms of urban air mobility. Ita Airways also recently signed a MoU with FS, with the aim of creating multimodal services between air and train, the basis for creating commercial and operational partnerships aimed at developing a multimodal mobility offer, which can respond effectively to the needs of tourism and business demand and create an agile and comfortable “end-to-end” travel experience, with the aim of implementing common digital platforms.

“Intermodality is a focal point for ITA Airways, which combines the values ​​and ambitions of the Company: sustainability, innovation and the centrality of the Customer, with a view to concrete participation in the development of the Country System,” he declared Fabio Lazzerini, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of ITA Airways. “The perspective in which the Company is working with the main players in the national transport sector and with the institutions is aimed at achieving multimodal connectivity, thanks to the integration with surface vehicles, creating an overall more sustainable offer” added the ‘TO. “The integrated train-air mobility, through our airport hub, will allow more efficient connectivity to and from Italian cities with international destinations. The product we are presenting today once again demonstrates ITA Airways’ ability to team up with the main players in passenger transport, to meet the different needs of the community and of the individual customer, offering an integrated and efficient travel experience.”

The intermodal product further enriches the offer in connection with Fiumicino airport, adding rail connections with primary Italian cities. There will be direct Frecciarossa connections with high-speed trains from Italian cities such as Naples, Florence, Bologna, Padua and Venice. Furthermore, thanks to the high-speed connections to/from Rome Termini, convenient connections are offered to the airport hub with the Leonardo Express which quickly connects Fiumicino with Rome Termini.

“Today we demonstrate that creating a system is crucial for the development of intermodality, a key theme in the strategy of Trenitalia and the FS Group Passenger Hub. We put ourselves in the passenger’s shoes and thought about how to make the service better, to guarantee a simple experience right from the time of ticket purchase and not just during the train journey. Intermodality is increasingly the protagonist of our travels and allows us to accompany people on a door-to-door journey, which places the customer at the center of a railway offer enriched by other means of transport. Working together has allowed us to develop new agreements to be implemented in a broader strategic and sustainable project, from an environmental, social and economic point of view, for the benefit of travelers and territories”, he declared Luigi Corradi, CEO and General Manager of Trenitalia.

Also present at the presentation press conference were the President of ENAC, Pierluigi Di Palma, and the Deputy Minister of Infrastructure and Transport, Galeazzo Bignami, who concluded the table and underlined the Government’s appreciation of the initiative.

“For me it is a dream come true, a dream that demonstrates our country’s ability to create a system, an ability that we are demonstrating with concrete actions. Today we move from the story that we have enclosed in the proposal for the National Airport Plan that the Government is evaluating positively, in which there are proposals and ideas on intermodal integration, to concrete facts: let’s touch the future and the integral development of mobility ” he has declared Pierluigi Di Palma President ENAC.

The check-in service at the Fiumicino airport railway station will be active, on an experimental basis, for the entire duration of the aeronautical summer season.

Further information on the intermodal product is available on the websites of Aeroporti di Roma, ITA Airways and Trenitalia, in the dedicated sections.