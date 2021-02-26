FCC headquarters in Madrid, in a file image.

The result of the FCC group came out practically unscathed in the first year of the pandemic, straightening out the march it showed six months ago. According to the annual accounts presented this Friday before the National Securities Market Commission (CNMV), the company last year scored a profit of 262.2 million euros, 1.7% less than in 2019 (266.7 millions).

The firm highlights in the communication sent to the stock market regulator its resistance in operational terms. The gross operating profit (ebitda, which represents the profit obtained before deducting taxes, depreciation and other amortizations) grew by 2.1% last year to 1,047.5 million. On the other hand, the income suffered slightly and the net amount of the turnover decreased from 6,276 million in 2019 to 6,158 million last year, 1.9% less.

Among the businesses, FCC underlines “the good behavior” of the so-called utilities (public services), and particularly of its Environment and Water divisions and the Concessions area. These, which range from waste collection activities to hydraulic management infrastructures, contributed 80% of ebitda last year “thanks to the continuity of essential services”, which logically did not stop despite the pandemic. On the Concessions side, the increase in the contribution to income is due to the sale, announced last October, of its stake in Cedinsa (a motorway concessionaire in Catalonia), in an operation valued at more than 400 million and that reported capital gains of 160 million.

Spain contributes 60% of income

On the opposite side, that of the activities most affected by the coronavirus, the construction and service and infrastructure management company points out the provisions in the Construction area, which together with the Environment, totaled 43.2 million. The profit was also diminished by the currency exchange differences (which subtracted 51.3 million, compared to a positive contribution of 14.8 million in 2019).

As for the net financial debt of the group chaired by Esther Koplowitz, at the end of 2020 it stood at 2,798 million euros, 21.8% less than 12 months earlier. The company points out that its net worth grew 17.6% in the year to reach 2,908.7 million euros.

By geographical area, FCC increased its revenues from Spain by 6% to 3,672 million (almost 60% of its total business). Also positive (9.45) was the progress of business in other countries of the European Union, which exceeded 800 million in revenue. In the United Kingdom these fell by 9% (for a total of 668.6 million). The greatest contractions in this chapter occurred in the Middle East and Africa (-19%) and in Latin America and the United States, where “the slower pace of project execution” reduced revenues by 45.3% compared to 2019.