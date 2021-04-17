Sixteen workers will denounce the company and the City Council to move to Lhicarsa and warn that towns and beaches are left without service Two FCC workers cleaning in Mar de Cristal in February. / PS / AGM JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Saturday 17 April 2021, 12:37



The Job issue unleashed by the termination of the municipal contract for cleaning urban areas and coastal beaches by Promotion of Constructions and Contracts (FCC) it will end up in court. The sixteen affected workers received yesterday the notification from the company about the completion of their tasks and announced