A consortium formed by FCC, Sacyr and Becsa – the Castellón construction company of the Simetria group – has won the public tender launched by the Community of Madrid to expand the Madrid Metro Line 5 to Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport for 181 million euros.

According to the tender minutes consulted by Europa Press, this consortium has been proposed as the winner of the project, upon obtaining the best technical score and present the third best economic offer out of a total of seven bids from other companies.

Specifically, the offer presented by Ferrovial, Copasa and Avintia is 0.9% cheaper, and that of Vías y Construcciones (ACS), San José and ACSA is 0.8% lower. However, the technical score of the winners is much higher, with 22 points, two more than that of Ferrovial, the second classified, and five more than that of ACS, in third place.

The consortiums of Dragados (ACS)-Acciona-Tecca, Comsa-Puentes y Calzadas-Ortiz, Sando-Lantania-Aldesa-Fernández Molina and OHLA-Azvi also attended the bid, in this order of qualification from fourth to seventh position. .









The FCC-Sacyr-Becsa offer represents a saving of 13.4%, or 28 million euros (taxes included), with respect to the budget initially proposed by the Community of Madrid.

The works of this extension of line 5, which will reach from Alameda de Osuna to the terminals T1-T2-T3 of the Adolfo Suárez-Madrid Barajas airport, They will start at the beginning of next year, with an execution period of 36 months, so they will foreseeably extend until 2028.

The expansion, with a length of 1.7 kilometers, it will allow travel without transfers from Carabanchel to the Madrid aerodrome and contemplates the connection with suburban line 8, where an interchange station will be established.

The L5 (Casa de Campo-Alameda de Osuna) crosses the city of Madrid on the northeast-southwest axis with stops in the center of the capital and has connections with the commuter train network at points such as Acacias, Pirámides and Aluche. In this way, it would connect with the Madrid airport, the third most used in the world last year with more than 60.2 million passengers. In addition, the demand of an important part of the more than 40,000 people who work in its facilities.

Currently, you can reach the airport through metro line 8, Renfe commuter line C-1, EMT urban bus lines (including Exprés Aeropuerto, operating 24 hours) and others. interurban lines that connect the terminals with different points in Madrid. In addition, it will soon be connected to high-speed lines through Chamartín.