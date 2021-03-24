The City Council requires it to clarify if it has bosses who charge “bites” for hiring workers and does not rule out going to the Prosecutor’s Office after a complaint of “fraud” Two Lhicarsa operators, during cleaning tasks on Paseo Alfonso XIII in Cartagena, in a file image. / ANTONIO GIL / AGM JOSÉ ALBERTO GONZÁLEZ Wednesday, March 24, 2021, 02:23



They call him the “Access fee”, the price fluctuates between 15,000 to 20,000 euros and it is the safe-conduct allegedly required to be able to enter to work in Lhicarsa, the concessionaire of the municipal street cleaning and waste collection service in Cartagena. It would have been paid by company workers, as well as relatives and friends.