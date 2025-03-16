The group’s construction area turns 125 by developing international, urban and great technical complexity infrastructure, which ratifies its condition as a reference and leader in the sector: one of the reference builders at national and world level, with a consolidated growth which points to the best infrastructure to live are about to arrive.

125 years in which technical capacity, innovation and commitment to the population have been demonstrated, providing well -day welfare thanks to the best construction techniques (According to the consultant Deloitte, FCC is the third Spanish construction company worldwide for the second consecutive year).

The construction area of ​​the FCC Group has increased its income by 624 to 6% to reach 2,991.3 million euros. The gross result of exploitation grew to 169.7 million euros.

The net exploitation result advanced up to 123.3 million euros. Finally, its portfolio has reached 6,268.4 million euros during exercise 2024, positioning itself as a leading company in the design and execution of key infrastructure.









Mission: Improve the quality of life

The construction area of ​​the FCC Group serves more than 800 million citizens worldwide (about 30 million people in Spain). Purely improves the quality of people and enhances an authentic urban regeneration in cities and countries where it operates, always under the prism of sustainability, innovation and circular economy.

Around the world

FCC Construction is the company responsible for many of the most important infrastructure nationally and internationally. Metro lines, hospitals, social housing, tunnels and sports infrastructure such as football stadiums.

It has built more than 700 kilometers of tunnels, 8,500 km of roads and highways, 1,650 bridges, 76 springs and 326 km of metro, in addition to other works such as ports, airport infrastructure and fierce roads. Its versatility is endorsed in its participation in health, sports, educational and cultural infrastructures, as an exponent of its ability to develop any project anywhere in the world.

At the head in mobility

Its more than 9,000 workers design and build infrastructure of great social draft that allow their position among the top ten of Europe and the first 25 in the world. Among its projects, the construction of lines 4, 5 and 6 of the Riad Metro (design and achievement of the largest contract developed in the world by a Spanish company, recently inaugurated and that constitutes a successful case of the company) stands out. Specialized in urban mobility projects, FCC Construcción has also taken care of developing the meters of cities such as Lima, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Bucharest, Doha, Toronto, Riad and Panama (the first and second line of Metro de Central America), etc.

Among the more than 700 km of executed tunnels are the Guillermo Gaviria Echevarri tunnel, the longest in Latin America. At present, the company ends the expansion of the A465 highway, which constitutes one of the most important mobility and connectivity projects in the United Kingdom, thus constituting an example of social, economic and environmentally responsible infrastructure development.

The perspectives are notorious, with examples such as the Scarborough Subway Extension project, one of Canada’s most important urban mobility projects.

Maximum level sports works

The Santiago Bernabéu stadium, designed and built by FCC Construction, has been recognized as the best stadium in the world of 2024 by the World Football Summit (WFS).

Santiago Bernabéu Stadium in Madrid





The company has specialized in the design and execution of sports projects such as the renowned Riyadh Air Metropolitano, awarded as the best stadium in the world, according to Industrial Awards and currently, the company builds the Nou Mestalla, the new Valencia CF stadium or the avant -garde Stadium of Qiddiya in Saudi Arabia.

Sustainability and Social Responsibility

The projects in more than 25 countries stand out for their good practices in sustainability and innovation (FCC Construction was the first Spanish construction company to verify by external entity the greenhouse gas emissions report and in obtaining the CO2 environmental carbon footprint certificate). A responsibility endorsed with the integration of the SDGs into their corporate policy and strategy.

The company has entered the Carbon Disclosure Project (CDP), Global environmental information report standard recognized for its transparency and rigor, with the Management Category (b) highlighting “its solid governance in the management of the fight against climate change.” A recognized commitment to the zero residue certificate (for its waste control and management and the reduction, reuse and recycling of materials).

FCC Construction has recently won in Australia the largest social housing complex in South Cairns (Queensland). 490 homes, adapted for disabled, a project that joins the many residential buildings built in the last 125 years by the company.