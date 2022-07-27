In the agreement dated 2022 between FCA Bank and DR Automobileswhich led the Macchia d’Isernia group to expand its offers to Italian motorists, will also include the new brands that were presented to the public during the Milan Monza Motor Show, last June.

The bank will provide its financial services to make the models of the two brands more accessible as well Sportequipe and ICKX, in light of the excellent results of the DR Automobiles group. It is actually one of the fastest growing Italian companies, with around 10,000 cars sold in the first six months of the year, equal to an increase of 168.62% compared to the previous semester. By virtue of the collaboration, FCA Bank will provide a wide range of financial services, from classic installment financing to the more innovative PCP, to make the new DR Automobiles models more accessible.

The versatility of the Sportequipe brand includes four SUVs (Sportequipe 5, 6, 7 and 8, the latter still to be revealed), a pick-up (Sportequipe K) and an electric city car (Sportequipe 1). These are vehicles with a design that can be considered in line with the DR values, and which cover a high segment offer. The ICKX line instead debuted with the K2, off-road vehicle with an aggressive look that combines extreme off-road skills with fully standard comfort. As already written in the past, there is no actual correlation with the Belgian driver of the same name who also raced in the Ferrari colors. But the phonetic call is evident.

With this extension of the agreement, FCA Bank’s strategy continues; its goal is to remain one of the key players for mobility, supporting an increasing number of important partners with its own formulas. In fact, he recently signed an agreement with Teslacovering a very important segment in the future, that of premium electric cars.