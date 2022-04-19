FCA Bank announces a new appointment within the Group: Paolo Manfreddi, from 4 April, he takes over from Rolando D’Arco as the new Head of European Markets and Business Development. He will report directly to Giacomo Carelli, CEO of the FCA Bank Group. Manfreddi will also maintain his current position as CEO of Leasys Rent on an interim basis. From 2018 to 2020 he held the position of Head of the Sales & Marketing area in FCA Bank Italia.

Graduated in Management Engineering, Paolo Manfreddi gained atwenty years of experience in the automotive sector. He began his career in 2002 as a Sales Specialist, and then joined Fiat Groupe Automobiles in 2003, where he held various roles as Sales Manager, until 2012 when he became Lancia Sales Director. With the advent of FCA he becomes Owned Dealer Director and subsequently Rent a Car & Used Car Sales Manager for the EMEA Region. In 2016 he joined the FCA Bank Group, taking on the role of Marketing and Business Development Director in Leasys, a company that is currently the market leader in Italy in the long-term rental sector and one of the first in Europe.