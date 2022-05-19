Innovative and flexible financial solutions for purchasing VinFast models in Europe. FCA Bank signs a new partnership with the Vietnamese electric car manufacturer, a pan-European cooperation agreement that will ensure the brand and its customers are provided with dedicated financial services. Initially, the partnership between the bank and the Asian carmaker will be active in Germany, France and the Netherlands and will include the supply of digital services and applications to improve the experience of VinFast’s European customers, including the Finance Calculator, with which to obtain a tailor-made quote.

For FCA Bank, the agreement with VinFast is fully part of the development strategies and diffusion of sustainable mobility which are also supported by Crédit Agricole Consumer Finance. “We are proud to be alongside VinFast: this new strategic partnership enriches our expertise by working with one of the most innovative and rapidly growing international automotive brands” he has declared Giacomo CarelliCEO and General Manager of FCA Bank. “FCA Bank thus expands the already large number of partner brands, including a company like VinFast, to which we are linked by an approach oriented towards innovation and sustainability. For us it is a significant step on the road to becoming the reference bank for mobility in Europe ”.

Words of appreciation for the agreement also reached by Emmanuel BretDeputy CEO of VinFast, adds: “VinFast is constantly striving to innovate to make premium electric vehicles widely accessible across Europe. A partner with FCA Bank’s experience and reach offers us great support in delivering on this commitment. With nearly 100 years of industry experience, FCA Bank has over 1.7 million customers in 18 European countries and is therefore ideally placed to support VinFast’s future expansion plans, offering customers assistance and peace of mind. that only an expert in financial services can guarantee ”.