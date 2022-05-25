FCA Bank adds another piece to its diversification and expansion strategy, signing his own first strategic partnership in the world of heavy trucks. The Bank will offer its innovative and tailor-made financial services to the dealers and end customers of Ford Trucks, a brand with over sixty years of experience, strongly oriented towards sustainability and efficiency.

The agreement, initiated on the Italian marketincludes the road tractors made by the brand, from the cutting edge F-MAXwinner of the International Truck of the Year 2019 award, to the multi-role low cost 1848T. The partnership combines the ideas of the future of FCA Bank and Ford Trucks, based on innovation and attention to the environment: the Blue Oval is increasingly committed to development of new zero-emission models, soon available, leveraging electric and hydrogen mobility. The Bank will support the brand in the future launch phase of the latest generation vehicles, in response to the demand for increasingly sustainable mobility. FCA Bank thus aims to expand its role as the mobility leader of the future by extending its services to a sector, that of heavy vehicles, in strong growth. In fact, in 2022 the market for trucks over 3.5 tons registered a significant increase in registrationsequal to 24.8% compared to the previous year, for a total of 24,763 vehicles.

https://www.formulapassion.it/automoto/mercato/carenza-di-auto-nuov-usate-km-zero-incentivi-619068.html

“We are proud of the agreement with Ford Trucks: a historic brand, with a great capacity for dynamic product development, but also open to innovation and projected towards the future. An important partner, able to further enhance our almost centennial experience and the attention we have always nurtured for the environment “he has declared Giacomo CarelliCEO and General Manager of FCA Bank. “This agreement confirms our entry into the world of heavy trucks, a rapidly developing market in Italy and beyond. Ford Trucks thus proves to be a strategic partner for design innovation in the field of sustainability, a reference driver for FCA Bank“.