FC Volendam took three important points in the final phase by beating FC Emmen. After a strong first half from the away team without goals, it immediately struck in the second half. Then Dick Lukkien’s team gave it away completely and lost an important game in the fight against relegation.

The home team flew off the starting blocks. In the first five minutes, Daryl van Mieghem and Henk Veerman already created chances that were parried by Micky van der Hart. Even before the tenth minute, FC Emmen also scored the first goal attempt thanks to Mark Diemers. It posed little danger.

After that, the game went up and down at a somewhat slower pace without creating any chances. Towards the thirtieth minute, the game was revived. Diemers wanted to pass the ball, but the direction was changed so much that the ball ended up on the inside of the post. This opportunity shook Volendam awake and the home team has since been more on the attack.

This revival was short-lived, because Emmen had the upper hand in the first half. The away team could not convert this into goals before the break.

Exciting second half

But the Drenthe residents did not have to wait long for the first goal after the break. After thirteen seconds it was a hit for FC Emmen. Fumbling in the back at Xavier Mbuyamba and Volendam goalkeeper Filip Stankovic ensured that Ole Romeny was able to work the ball in via the post and the goalkeeper. The goal was eventually credited to Stankovic.

FC Emmen initially took the lead in Volendam. © Pro Shots / Vincent de Vries



After the 0-1, Emmen fell behind and it started to rain opportunities for Volendam. That resulted in the equalizer in the 67th minute. Benaissa Benamar headed in from a Van Mieghem cross. The home side then kept pushing and were on the hunt for more. The number fourteen of the Eredivisie came very close to 2-1, among others via Veerman.

That 2-1 eventually came in the exciting final phase. It was Julius Dirksen who headed the ball in the wrong direction. Bilal Ould-Chikh took advantage and placed the ball in the far corner with which he scored for FC Volendam. A few minutes later, Van Mieghem decided the match due to an error of judgment by Keziah Veendorp. Van der Hart could not fix Veendorp's mistake and was allowed to fish in the fishing village for the third time.

Due to the defeat, FC Emmen remains in the relegation zone in 16th place, while Wim Jonk’s Volendam is now five points above that in fourteenth position.





