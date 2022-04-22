FC Volendam has secured a return to the Eredivisie. The Volendam team won the away match against FC Den Bosch 2-1 and thus secured a place in the first two in the Kitchen Champion Division, the ANP reports.

Volendam last played at the highest level in the 2008-2009 season. The club, which is called ‘the Back and forth’ because of the many relegations and promotions, has come close to promotion several times in the past ten years.

Josh Flint gave FC Volendam the lead in the 21st minute on Friday and after half an hour Robert Mühren made it 0-2. It was Mühren’s 28th goal of the season. Sebastiaan van Bakel scored in the 77th minute for the Brabanders, but Volendam held out in the last fifteen minutes.

The game was stopped more than 5 minutes before time because spectators had thrown attributes on the field. In the initial phase there was already delay because fireworks were set off. When the game resumed after about 10 minutes, Volendam limited itself to defending. The final signal led to a lot of discharge in the profession of the FC Volendam fans.

cherished wish

Wim Jonk, FC Volendam’s trainer, saw a cherished wish come true with the promotion. The 55-year-old Jonk started working as a trainer in 2019 with the ambition to return to the Eredivisie. “We had a nice plan three years ago and that it will come out within three years is super cool,” the former player of Ajax and PSV told ESPN.

Mühren also saw with the promotion “a dream come true”. The 32-year-old striker returned to FC Volendam in the summer and had a large share in the promotion. “Believe me, this is really a dream to experience this with my own ‘dorpie’,” said Mühren after the 2-1 victory over FC Den Bosch in front of ESPN’s camera. “I don’t think that many people can say that.”

Earlier, FC Emmen, that Roda JC was the boss on Friday with 2-0, managed to achieve promotion to the Eredivisie. The leader in Drenthe has six points more with two rounds to go, so next week one point is enough for the title. FC Eindhoven, Volendam’s main competitor in the battle for second place, won 1-0 at Telstar.