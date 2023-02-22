“I am very disappointed that I will not be able to contribute to the field in the coming period,” says Bozdogan. “Fortunately, the studies have shown that surgery is not necessary, so my recovery will start immediately.”
Utrecht will play in the Eredivisie at Sparta on Friday. The number 7 is 3 points behind the team from Rotterdam, who are one place higher.
