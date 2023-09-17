It became even more exciting in the final phase. But Ron Jans has started his coaching career at FC Utrecht nicely. His new team won 1-3 against Heracles in Almelo.

Ron Jans tidily pushes his notebook into his jacket on Saturday evening. In the more than an hour and a half beforehand, he had seen FC Utrecht playing well offensively in the away match against Heracles. And the 1-3 victory is visibly satisfying to the coach, who was appointed last week as successor to the dismissed Michael Silberbauer and made his debut in Almelo. Laughing mischievously, he dives into the catacombs afterwards. After the worst start to the season ever for his new club, the climb up the rankings has begun.

Three goals, plenty of chances and at times fluent combination play; For an hour it is as if the FC Utrecht players have consumed a magic potion in Overijssel. The goals from Ole Romeny and Victor Jensen mark an evening in which the team that was so weak in the first five league games is a much more flamboyant version of itself.

Eager Utrecht

Oscar Fraulo proves to be an absolute asset in midfield, Othmane Boussaid proves that – if he is in form – he should always play and Mats Seuntjens plays in Almelo with the same open-mindedness with which he used to play in the streets of Breda. For the first time since the away match against PSV (2-0 loss), it is fun to watch FC Utrecht again. Thanks to Jans, who significantly overhauled the team during his trial by fire.

It is going a bit far to call Jans an expert by experience as a coach who replaces a dismissed colleague. He is far from the status of Fritz Korbach, the trainer who walked into a place and clubs promptly started spinning like merry-go-rounds. And yet: it is not the case that the native of Zwolle has never had to deal with this axe. In fact, at the beginning of his coaching career he made a name for himself by guiding FC Groningen, which was still struggling under Dwight Lodeweges, from eighteenth place to the sub-top in 2002.

Ron Jans passionately talking to FC Utrecht captain Mark van der Maarel in the match won against Heracles Almelo. © Pro Shots / Ron Jonker



It is almost unreal to see the eagerness with which FC Utrecht piles up chance after chance against Heracles in the first sixty minutes. Romeny, who came over from FC Emmen, comes close again after his opening goal, Jensen ditto and even Mark van der Maarel – back from never being away – appears in front of the Heracles goal just before half time. It happens shortly after the Tukkers had the only good opportunity before the break, through Mohamed Sankoh.

Butt pinching

But in the final phase, Jans sees from the bench how FC Utrecht, which is vulnerable at the back, is still having a hard time. Abed Nankishi’s 1-2 marks the start of an exciting last half hour, in which referee Van der Eijk stopped the game twice because a drinking cup landed on the plastic blades of grass from the home crowd (you increasingly wonder when the KNVB will revise this measure). off).

Fortunately for Jans, the goal comes after the second interruption on the other side, via the foot of Heraclied Navajo Bakdraad. The 1-3 seduces the accompanying supporters into an exuberant 'Ronnie, Ronnie Jans'.

view important updates 90’+9′ End of second half Finished in Almelo! Ron Jans makes his debut with a victory at FC Utrecht! Heracles Almelo was on the hunt for the equalizer for a long time, but was defeated in the final minutes by an own goal from Bakdraad. 90’+5′ Mats Seuntjens is replaced by Isac Lidberg 90’+3′ 1-3 Own goal by Navajo Bakklop! We are now playing again, and we immediately score a goal! Bakbaas unfortunately hits the ball into his own goal and gives FC Utrecht the victory! 1-3 in Almelo! 90’+1′ Brian De Keersmaecker is replaced by Antonio Satriano 90’+1′ Jetro Willems is replaced by Ruben Roosken 89′ Ouch… Bad things in Almelo! Barkas dawdles and dawdles and one spectator in Almelo cannot appreciate that. He pelted the Utrecht goalkeeper with a cup and actually hit him. The match is now really at a standstill. 89′ Yellow card for Vasilis Barkas 83′ Oscar Fraulo is replaced by Zidane Iqbal 83′ Victor Jensen is replaced by Jens Toornstra 80′ Heracles is emphatically looking for the equalizer and is also coming close to Barkas’ goal, but the Heracians are not really dangerous yet. Ten minutes left on the clock in Almelo, although some time will be added due to the problem with the cup that ended up on the field. 74′ Othmane Boussaid is replaced by Hugo Novoa 74′ Ole Romeny is replaced by Zakaria Labyad See also Bishop revealed to children the truth about Santa Claus and provoked a scandal 73′ Yellow card for Marko Vejinovic 71′ But don’t worry, because the perpetrator was quickly caught and taken away, so we can continue straight away! 70′ And yes, there is a cup on the field… You now know what that means: the match has been stopped for a while. 69′ Sankoh has been dangerous for Heracles all evening and is once again close to scoring, but Van der Maarel can hinder him just enough (and legally) to prevent the striker from heading the ball home. 62′ 1-2 GOAL by Abdenego Nankishi! A quick breakout after a corner from Utrecht is nicely finished by the Heracles player. He plays around the Utrecht defense and carefully tips the ball over goalkeeper Barkas. Heracles comes back into the match! 60′ Yellow card for Jetro Willems 59′ Yellow card for Oscar Fraulo 57′ Anas Ouahim is replaced by Marko Vejinovic

