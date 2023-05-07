Helping FC Utrecht with a ticket for European football. It is Bas Dost’s fiery mission. The question is whether he will succeed in doing so. On Saturday evening, in the 0-3 win against Cambuur, he was injured again. A new agony threatens for the proven goal getter, who finally formed a couple with Tasos Douvikas in Leeuwarden.

