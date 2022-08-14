FC Utrecht is certainly not pleased with the behavior of part of the public after the home game with SC Cambuur (0-0). Things got pretty out of hand outside the stadium on Saturday night.

“FC Utrecht has learned with horror of the misconduct of a number of supporters of the club after the match against SC Cambuur”, a statement reported. .”

,,An absolute disgrace, the behavior of a number of people after the match,’ says General Director Thijs van Es. ,,I consciously don’t call it supporters, because this has nothing to do with support or our club. Putting security personnel and riot police in insecurity when they are there to ensure safety for everyone in the stadium is really outrageous.”

,,This first game of the season should be a party, feel like coming home. It now feels like a false start and then I express myself mildly. We are shocked and will work together with the Public Prosecution Service to punish these rioters, which can be seen clearly in the images.” See also China: "Chained to tables"

The ME had to be deployed to prevent confrontation between supporters, the police reported. The riot police was pelted with stones, among other things. A security guard from FC Utrecht had to be taken to hospital with injuries.

FC Utrecht announces that in view of the seriousness of the violations and the fact that it was outside the stadium, the case will be transferred to the Public Prosecution Service and that the club is fully cooperating.