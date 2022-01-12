How are the Eredivisie clubs doing halfway through the season and what are the expectations for the second half of the season? This week we take stock for all eighteen clubs, with FC Utrecht today.











Is the season going well so far?

Not quite. Utrecht started surprisingly strong, rubbed against the top 3 for a long time, but fell into a trough in the last games before the winter break. The position of trainer René Hake even seemed to falter. But Hake can stay and Utrecht still has all the goals in sight. The club wants to perform better than last year (sixth place and final play-offs) and with the current seventh place that is not impossible. But it must get better soon. If that doesn’t happen, the season will certainly not go as planned.

Will it be an exciting transfer window?

Yes, because an agreement is expected soon between Utrecht and Juventus about the rental (for a year and a half) of Mohamed Ihattaren. The fallen top talent wants to revive his career in his hometown. Trainer Hake and technical director Jordy Zuidam are satisfied with the selection, but are open to opportunities such as Ihattaren will undoubtedly be labeled.

Furthermore, FC Utrecht already sold Adrián Dalmau to Sparta and the Japanese attacker Naoki Maeda (27) is the only officially confirmed reinforcement. On the other hand, Benaissa Benamar will soon leave for FC Volendam on a rental basis and a few may also be rented out, such as Davy van den Berg. Perhaps this is also the time to take a step for Simon Gustafson. His contract expires next summer and he sees competition increasing with the imminent arrival of Ihattaren.

Who should we watch out for this half of the season?

Fabian de Keijzer (21) was made first keeper by Hake. De Leusdenaar has been known for years as a great talent and is on the lists of top foreign clubs. Because Maarten Paes was too often negatively involved in goals against, Jong Oranje goalie De Keijzer is preferred, even over reserve goalkeeper Eric Oelschlägel (26). Curious how the umpteenth goalkeeper change at Utrecht has turned out in recent years.

Forecast of the final ranking: 6.