FC Utrecht does not have it yet this season. After a disappointing draw during the opening match against RKC, Henk Fraser’s team did not get any further than a draw against Cambuur tonight: 0-0. The result was a roaring flute concerto.

By Dennis van Bergen The Bunnik Side tirelessly played another song, tonight, in the final phase of FC Utrecht-Cambuur. In the previous phase Henk Fraser’s team had really shown its good will to the almost full Galgenwaard, but it was not sexy or exciting. Hence the umpteenth, passionate expression of support from the stands. In vain, it turned out later. The game with the Frisians ended in a disappointing 0-0.

Being dominant, imposing the will on opponents; the powerful ambitions have regularly resounded in recent weeks at the club that so desperately wants to compete with the really big boys in the eredivisie. They are views, with the emphasis on ‘far’. If one conclusion could be drawn from the duel with the Frisians, it was this one. Just like last week, when RKC was at least equal to Galgengaard’s ambitious team, this time it was another likely relegation candidate that made FC Utrecht painfully wobble. Tellingly, after the break Cambuur was closest to a goal. The excellent goalkeeper Vasilis Barkas made a skilful save shortly after the break on a bet by Jamie Jacobs. See also Tokayev ousted Nazarbayev from the post of head of the Security Council and promised to fight protests

Little adventure

Ball wide, ball back. A lot of adventure was again not locked up in the game of FC Utrecht tonight, which, just like in Waalwijk, started well and created excellent on one or more hits via Bas Dost, Othmane Boussaid and Daishawn Redan. After that, that urge to attack subsided like a late-morning breakfast meal. With too many players who disappointed, such as Taylor Booth, Modibo Sagnan, Djevencio van der Kust and the energetic but inefficient Boussaid.

In Utrecht there is a lot of talk about the system these weeks. The supporters so hungry for spectacle would like to see a team with three attackers. Fraser, for his part, thinks he can at least play as offensively with his current playing style. Simply because attractiveness, he believes, is not necessarily tied to a concrete tactic.

Rescue of FC Utrecht keeper Vasilis Barkas. © Pro Shots / Jasper Ruhe



Against Cambuur, his team undeniably chased that coveted goal in the second half. However, FC Utrecht did not come into a serious position once. A failed schwalbe by Luuk Brouwers in the penalty area also rightly yielded nothing. The current status of the team could not be more aptly described. With two points, gathered against two suspected teams from the right-hand row, the team is still quite searching to say the least. See also Petrovsky on winning his first professional fight

The supporters of FC Utrecht? He couldn’t suppress his anger. “Shame on you,” it echoed through the stadium after the final whistle.

Goal Alert

Don’t miss a goal: install Goal Alert for free and receive a notification and a video of every goal from your checked club within five minutes during matches. Follow all (international) football in our live football center.





Our apologies Unfortunately, we cannot show this social post, live blog or otherwise because it contains one or more social media elements. Accept the social media cookies to still show this content.