FC Utrecht has strengthened itself for next season with Souffian El Karouani. The 22-year-old Moroccan international comes over from NEC on a free transfer and signs a three-year contract in Utrecht.

“Souffian is a left back who is strong on the ball, is technically skilled and likes to cover the entire flank,” said Jordy Zuidam, FC Utrecht’s technical director. “He also likes to contribute offensively and has great running ability.”

,,Souffian is fierce and aggressive in the duels. He is a player with tremendous drive, a real winner. Although he is still young, he has already gained a lot of experience and played matches at the highest level. With us he can continue his development. We are happy to be able to add Souffian to our team from next season”, said Zuidam.

El Karouani made his debut in professional football at NEC in August 2019. The defender has now played a hundred league matches for the club from Nijmegen. He has played three times for Morocco so far.

