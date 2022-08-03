Ajax is in talks with FC Utrecht about a transfer from Sean Klaiber. A return is still a long way off, also because the 28-year-old defender enjoys serious interest from two England clubs.

There are no negotiations yet between Utrecht and Ajax, but talks are taking place. This will first look at how a possible deal can be achieved, also because Klaiber has entered his last contract year in the capital.

A foregone conclusion is a reunification in Utrecht, so certainly not yet. That is also because two English clubs from the Championship are showing serious interest in the right-back.

Klaiber made the fraught transfer from Utrecht to Ajax two years ago, where he was reunited with trainer Erik ten Hag. Under his successor Alfred Schreuder, his perspective on playing time is fragile. Klaiber has to tolerate Devyne Rensch. In addition, the national champion intends to attract a right back.

