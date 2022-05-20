Given the significantly better goal difference, the Enschede formation could have afforded a defeat. FC Twente was allowed to lose 9-0 on the basis of the much better goal difference and although a miracle occasionally takes place in football, this was of course not a realistic scenario.
Ajax took the lead in the 27th minute. Romée Leuchter was able to shoot completely free at about the height of the penalty spot. Chasity Grant made it 2-0 before halftime. Shortly after the restart, FC Twente came back through a goal from Anna-Lena Stolze. Then Elena Dhont equalized. Kim Everaerts scored the winning goal just before time.
The championship is already the third title in a row and the eighth in history. FC Twente is by far the most successful club in women’s football. This year too, Ajax was tipped in advance by most insiders as the big favorite. After all, they have by far the highest budget in Amsterdam and FC Twente had also lost the successful trainer Tommy Stroot (this season champion and semi-final Champions League with VfL Wolfsburg), just like a number of internationals.
