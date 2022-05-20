Given the significantly better goal difference, the Enschede formation could have afforded a defeat. FC Twente was allowed to lose 9-0 on the basis of the much better goal difference and although a miracle occasionally takes place in football, this was of course not a realistic scenario.

Ajax took the lead in the 27th minute. Romée Leuchter was able to shoot completely free at about the height of the penalty spot. Chasity Grant made it 2-0 before halftime. Shortly after the restart, FC Twente came back through a goal from Anna-Lena Stolze. Then Elena Dhont equalized. Kim Everaerts scored the winning goal just before time.