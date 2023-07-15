interview Daley Blind about adventure at Girona: ‘The Netherlands, England, Germany and Spain, that looks nice on your CV’

Daley Blind embarks on another adventure in a top league. In the next two years he hopes to contribute to the further advance of Girona. The Catalan club, part of the City Football Group, wants to gradually grow in La Liga. ,,During the winter break I already saw this as a good option”, says Blind (33). “But then Bayern Munich came in between.”