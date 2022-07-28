FC Twente plays in the third preliminary round of the Conference League against FK Cukaricki.
The club from Serbia won 4-0 against Luxembourg club Racing FC Union in the second qualifying round on Thursday. In the first game, Cukaricki was already 4-1 too strong last week.
FK Cukaricki finished third in Serbia last season, behind champions Red Star Belgrade and number 2 Partizan Belgrade.
FC Twente will first play an away match next Thursday. The return in Enschede is a week later, on Thursday 11 August.
Injury Brama
Twente will compete against Cukaricki without Wout Brama. The 35-year-old midfielder has suffered a groin injury and has to rest for a few weeks.
,,Wout suffered from his groin during the friendly match against Schalke,’ said trainer Ron Jans on the website of his club. “Investigations have shown that he has not been there for several weeks. That is very unfortunate, especially of course for himself.”
Brama missed a large part of last season due to a muscle and knee injury. FC Twente will therefore play the first game with Cukaricki on Thursday 4 August and open the new season of the Eredivisie on Sunday 7 August with an away game against NEC.
