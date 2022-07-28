The club from Serbia won 4-0 against Luxembourg club Racing FC Union in the second qualifying round on Thursday. In the first game, Cukaricki was already 4-1 too strong last week.

FK Cukaricki finished third in Serbia last season, behind champions Red Star Belgrade and number 2 Partizan Belgrade.

FC Twente will first play an away match next Thursday. The return in Enschede is a week later, on Thursday 11 August.