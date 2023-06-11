FC Twente has qualified for the second preliminary round of the Conference League. In the second leg of the final of the play-offs, the club from Enschede won 1-0 against Sparta. A lucky goal from Joshua Brenet was enough for the win. Because the first leg at Het Kasteel in Rotterdam ended in 1-1, FC Twente is entering Europe as the fifth Dutch club. Feyenoord, PSV, Ajax and AZ previously qualified for European football.

FC Twente had the best of the game in the sweltering Grolsch Veste in Enschede, but initially Sparta goalkeeper Nick Olij proved to be an obstacle time and time again. After only two minutes he had to take action on a shot from close range by Michael Vlap. Olij also took out the rebound, which flew towards the own goal via Sparta defender Aaron Meijers. Furthermore, Twente attackers Václav Černý and Manfred Ugalde saw their attempts parried by Olij.

FC Twente had more luck in the second half. In the 53rd minute, right back Joshua Brenet received a deflected ball in front of his feet in the sixteen-meter area. Sparta’s Shurandy Sambo tried to turn the ball on the goal line, but unluckily worked it behind his own goalkeeper. In the remainder of the second half, Sparta had a number of opportunities to equalize, which would force an extension. The biggest chance was for Arno Verschueren, who shot the ball from close range on the crossbar just before time.

Farewell on the field

At Twente, trainer Ron Jans and 36-year-old captain Wout Brama say goodbye with the European ticket. Ramiz Zerrouki, who made the important 1-1 in the first leg, also leaves the club from Enschede. He will enter the Champions League with national champion Feyenoord. Afterwards, Jans and the players were said goodbye on the field by technical director Jan Streuer, who is also leaving. Joseph Oosting, who was a trainer of RKC Waalwijk this season, will be with Twente for the group next season.

Winning the play-offs means that the upcoming season will start soon for FC Twente. On July 27, the team will play the first leg of the second preliminary round of the Conference League, the third European tournament. If Twente gets through that round, two more rounds are waiting before participation in the group stage is assured. In the past season, Twente lost in the preliminary rounds of the Conference League to the later finalist Fiorentina.