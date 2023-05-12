ENT doctors and audiologists warn against misleading reports that tinnitus is ‘curable’. There is a storm at the Tinnitus Academy in Enschede after FC Twente player Michal Sadilek said that thanks to that academy he has been relieved of the ringing in his ear. The method used by this organization is ‘classic quackery’, says the Association against quackery. The Tinnitus Academy invites the critics in this story to walk along for a month.