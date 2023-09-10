Arsenal already eliminatedThe football players of FC Twente, following Ajax, have qualified for the second preliminary round of the Champions League. Twente had to go very deep in Enschede against the Spanish Levante. A 0-2 deficit was reversed: 3-2.

Twente started dramatically at Sportpark Scheurserve. In the fourteenth minute the 0-1 came through Paula Tomás and about five minutes later there was even 0-2 on the scoreboard through a goal by Alba Redondo. Even before half time, Twente had already repaired the damage. Captain Renate Jansen scored the tying goal in the 34th minute and through Marit Auée the score was equalized in the 43rd minute: 2-2. On a pass from Liz Rijsbergen, Sophie te Brake became the match winner in the 69th minute: 3-2.

Ajax

Ajax won convincingly against the Belarusian Dinamo Minsk in the Moldovan Orhei: 3-0. After half an hour, Ajax took the lead through Romée Leuchter. Just before half time, Sherida Spitse doubled the margin by using a penalty. The final score came for Leuchter in the 86th minute. Dinamo Minsk ended the match with ten players after a red card for Arina Sitnikova. Ajax and FC Twente will be told who the opponent will be in the second preliminary round at the draw in Nyon on Friday, September 15. Duels played on October 10 and 11 and the returns on October 18 and 19 will determine who qualifies for the group stage, which FC Barcelona, ​​Olympique Lyon, Bayern Munich and Chelsea have already secured. Text continues under the photo.

Ajax players in archive image. © Pro Shots / Remko Kool



Substitute Pelova down with Arsenal

The Dutch internationals Victoria Pelova and Vivianne Miedema will miss participation in the Champions League for women next season. Their club Arsenal lost to Paris FC in the first qualifying round in Linköping, Sweden on Saturday. The match ended 2-2 after regular time and 3-3 after extra time. However, the French took better penalties: 4-2. Pelova came on after an hour of play, Miedema is still injured. A cruciate ligament injury also cost her participation in the World Cup. Arsenal reached the semi-finals of the Champions League last season, where they were eliminated by VfL Wolfsburg. The London club had won the tournament in 2017. Arsenal's competition starts on October 1, at home against Liverpool. Lineth Beerensteyn also flew out with Juventus. The Italian team lost in Frankfurt on penalties to the local Eintracht. The Dutch attacker missed from eleven meters.

Watch Ajax’s 3-0 against Dinamo Minsk here:



