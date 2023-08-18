FC Twente is still one hurdle away from participating in the Conference League. Joseph Oosting’s team did not convince in the return with Riga FC, but did run away to 3-0 in the final phase. Daan Rots, Gijs Besselink and Naci Ünüvar were the goalscorers. There is a good chance that Fenerbahçe will be the opponent in the play-offs.
After less than an hour, Rots hit from outside the sixteen-meter area with his left and the ball disappeared into the goal via the underside of the crossbar. Last week, Rots was also accurate in the home game against Riga (2-0). He also shot hard with his left leg.
FC Twente increased the score in the last minutes. The 19-year-old Besselink hit from about the same position as Rots and Ünüvar made it 0-3 not much later with a careful slide. Both substitutes celebrated their goal exuberantly with the hundreds of fans who traveled along.
During the previous preliminary round of the Conference League, Sem Steijn was the most striking player. Steijn, the son of Ajax coach Maurice Steijn, stayed on the bench in the return match in Riga. Youri Regeer had a basic place.
FC Twente may compete in the play-offs against the Turkish top club Fenerbahçe. The Turks will face Maribor in the third preliminary round. Dusan Tadic’s team won the first leg 3-1 and lead 0-1 in Slovenia at the time of writing.
90’+6′
End of second half
The Cypriot referee knows how to stop at a 3-0 score, but finally whistles for the end. FC Twente may play for a place in the group stage of the Conference League. Opponent in the play-offs is probably Fenerbahce, which currently leads 0-1 at Maribor. The first game already ended in 3-1 for the Turks.
90+2′
GOAL! Goal Naci Ünüvar
That also for Riga! Ünüvar keeps a cool head and slides in the ball.
90′
GOAL! Goal Gijs Besselink
It also becomes 2-0 for FC Twente at the last minute.
84′
Daan Rots is replaced by Younes Taha
The goalscorer may also rest.
80′
Youri Regeer is replaced by Gijs Besselink
Twente coach Oosting can easily change three players.
80′
Mees Hilgers is replaced by Max Bruns
80′
Alfons Sampsted is replaced by Mats Rots
75′
Anthony Contreras is replaced by Luis Iberico
72′
Ricky van Wolfswinkel is replaced by Naci Ünüvar
64′
Brian Pena is replaced by Kemehlo Nguena
64′
Marko Regža is replaced by Abdulrahman Taiwo
64′
Douglas Aurelio is replaced by Eduards Daskevics
63′
Raivis Jurkovskis is replaced by Gauthier Mankenda
57′
GOAL! Goal Daan Rots
What. A. Goal! Daan Rots is the name. He already made one last week and he’s doing it again now. A Sunday shot with the left, over the crossbar in the top corner.
In two matches it is now 3-0 in favor of the Tukkers. This can’t go wrong… can it?
47′
Yellow card for Tomislav Stipic
That is the trainer of the Latvians. The referee has had enough of his comments.
45′
Second half kicked off
The ball rolls again. Will FC Twente stay out of trouble in the second company?
45’+4′
End of first half
There is the half-time signal from the arbitrator from Cyprus. FC Twente plays anything but convincing and can consider themselves lucky with this 0-0 score. Keeper Unnerstall is currently the most important man in Oosting’s team, who will have seen some points for improvement.
39′
Once again Unnerstall keeps the Latvians from scoring! That was a solid bang, but not very difficult for the goalkeeper from that angle.
30′
Yellow card for Baba Musah
28′
There Douglas causes problems in the Twente sixteen. He plays the ball hard and low after a few frivolous actions, but no one from Riga runs into it.
