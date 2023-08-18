FC Twente increased the score in the last minutes. The 19-year-old Besselink hit from about the same position as Rots and Ünüvar made it 0-3 not much later with a careful slide. Both substitutes celebrated their goal exuberantly with the hundreds of fans who traveled along.

During the previous preliminary round of the Conference League, Sem Steijn was the most striking player. Steijn, the son of Ajax coach Maurice Steijn, stayed on the bench in the return match in Riga. Youri Regeer had a basic place.