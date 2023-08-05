FC Twente has to play on Thursday without spectators in Vak-P during the third preliminary round of the Conference League against Riga FC. That reports the club Friday. Vak-P usually contains the most fanatical supporters of the club. UEFA took the decision in response to the riots that broke out last week at a football match between FC Twente and the Swedish Hammarby. The club from Twente also has to pay 62,000 euros in fines.

The riots broke out in the main stand of the Grolsch Veste, where about two hundred Swedes were seated. FC Twente supporters attacked the Swedish fans and dozens of hooligans fought each other. A man was allegedly injured when he fell from the stands. The ME had to intervene.

Due to this “unwanted movement of supporters from one part of the stadium to another, leading to disturbances in the main stand”, UEFA closes Vak-P for one match and fines the club 50,000 euros. The club must also pay 12,000 euros for blocking stairways. Supporters who had already bought tickets for the match will receive a refund, the club writes.