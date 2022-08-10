FC Twente trainer Ron Jans does not want to think too much about a possible diptych with Fiorentina in the play-offs of the Conference League.

The coach realizes that his team will start the third preliminary round home game against FK Cukaricki tomorrow evening in front of its own audience with a good starting position. “But they certainly still have hope to move forward,” he warns.

FC Twente won 3-1 in Belgrade last week. The visitors were much stronger than FK Cukaricki (3-0), especially in the first half. ,,But we expect that FK Cukaricki will continue with what they showed in the second half in Belgrade’, predicts Jans. “We need to be better prepared for that. We want to play like the first half last week. Putting high pressure, taking initiative and playing dominant football in possession. Then we are at our strongest.”

Jans has a fit selection. “We are in good physical shape. You have to. What if we concede a goal, then it can get really restless.” See also Away from oil and gas through agreements with Australia