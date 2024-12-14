





























Generated by BeSoccer





The meeting FC St Pauli – Werder Bremen of the Bundesliga, which is played at Millerntor-Stadion at 6:30 p.m. can be seen live through

DAZN

and follow the latest news through the website LaVanguardia.

FC St Pauli – Werder Bremen

Classification and statistics between FC St Pauli – Werder Bremen

FC St Pauli comes to the match after having faced each other the day before



B. Leverkusen



while Werder Bremen played their last Bundesliga match against



VfL Bochum



. He FC St Pauli currently occupies the position number 15 of the Bundesliga with 11 points, while their rival,

Werder Bremenoccupies the place 7 with 22 points.

The La Vanguardia website will also offer all the news of the clash live minute by minute after the referee’s initial whistle. Check here the rest of the Bundesliga matches of the day, the FC St Pauli schedule, the Werder Bremen schedule and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also check the Bundesliga standings.