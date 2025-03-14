





































Generated by Besoccer





The encounter FC San Pauli – Hoffenheim of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in Millerntor-Stadion to the 20:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

and follow the last hour through the website of Lavanguardia.

FC San Pauli – Hoffenheim

Classification and statistics between FC San Pauli – Hoffenheim

FC San Pauli arrives at the game after having faced the day before the



Wolfsburg



while Hoffenheim played his last Bundesliga game against



Heidenheim



. He FC San Pauli Currently occupies the position number 15 of the Bundesliga with 25 points, while its rival, the

Hoffenheimoccupies the Post 13 With 26 points.

The avant -garde website will also offer all the current clash live minute by minute after the initial whistle of the referee. Consult here the rest of the Bundesliga Day matches, the FC San Pauli calendar, the Hoffenheim calendar and the Bundesliga statistics. You can also consult the classification of the Bundesliga.