DThe incomprehension after the brutal riots in the Millerntor Stadium was written on both coaches’ faces. “These are scenes that don’t belong in a football stadium,” said Hannover 96 coach Stefan Leitl after the goalless draw in the top game at FC St. Pauli. “You could already tell that the flow of the game was definitely outside,” said St. Pauli coach Fabian Hürzeler to the pay-TV channel Sky.

At least 15 fans and 17 police officers were injured in the riots on Friday evening. A fan had to be treated in hospital, as the Hamburg police announced on Saturday morning. A police officer suffered multiple fractures. It was said that no information could yet be given about the number of arrests. The criminal police started the investigation.

Around the 75th minute of the game – around 8 p.m. – there was an argument in the visitors’ block. A male fan was “significantly attacked” – and also kicked while lying on the ground. Police said they went to the block to “prevent something worse from happening.” The emergency services were then massively attacked by 96 fans and there were violent clashes. At times there were fights and throwing of cups and poles. The emergency services used pepper spray against visiting fans.

“For reasons that have not yet been clarified”

Initially it was said that “a visiting fan” had been attacked by their own supporters, but the police no longer used this formulation the following morning. The argument therefore occurred “for reasons that have not yet been clarified”. Fanhilfe Hannover reported that there were “disagreements between two small groups of 96 fans” in the block. Bystanders helped to calm the situation. The situation then relaxed again. The fan support contradicts the Hamburg police that intervention was necessary.







The game was interrupted for about five minutes because of the brutal scenes and then continued. 96 supporters took down their banners and stopped supporting. Some St. Pauli fans also expressed solidarity with the away supporters and chanted against the police.

The fan aid organizations of both clubs criticized the actions of the emergency services. The Fanhilfe Hannover wrote of a “disproportionate police deployment”. “Horrifying impressions of panicked people covered in blood are the results of yesterday. “We have never experienced such an orgy of violence from the police at football games,” the fan support spokesman continued.

The German Police Union in Hamburg criticized the “violent attacks” against the officers deployed “in the strongest possible terms”. “Football in particular is repeatedly abused as a stage for violence, this must come to an end,” the statement continued.







“We played a good game”

After the events, football took a back seat. “It’s a shame for the game because the flow of the game is interrupted,” said substitute captain Marcel Hartel, similar to his coach. The Hanseatic League remains undefeated this season. For St. Pauli’s defense, it was the fifth of 13 games without conceding a goal. “We played a good game, we had everything under control,” said Hartel and added: “The goal was missing and the clear chances.”

Hamburg’s upcoming games are also the focus of the emergency services. After the international break, the high-risk game at Hansa Rostock takes place on November 25th. Hansa fans caused significant damage to the guest area of ​​the Millerntor Stadium in February. About a week later, St. Pauli welcomes city rivals Hamburger SV.