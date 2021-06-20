Football club “Spartak” is ready to assist in the speedy recovery of the singer Marina Abrosimova (MakSim), who was connected to a ventilator and put into a state of artificial coma. On Sunday, June 20, the press attaché of the club Yaroslav Kulemin told about this in an interview with “Sport-Express”…

“We are in touch with the singer’s representatives, we monitor her condition and are ready to assist MakSim’s early recovery,” he said.

On the eve of the Russian national football team published a video with words of support for the singer.

In the footage, allegedly taken during the 2018 FIFA World Cup, a crowd of people with flashlights sing along from the singer’s song “Do You Know”.

“MakSim, get well soon! We will also sing together, ”the message says.

On Saturday, a representative of the singer said that she was connected to a ventilator (ventilator) and put into a state of artificial coma. The artist was diagnosed with pneumonia with severe lung damage and low oxygen saturation. At the same time, her tests for coronavirus are negative.

As the PR-manager of the artist Yana Bogushevskaya said on Sunday, so far Abrosimova’s condition remains unchanged, doctors are reducing the percentage of lung damage to the patient. According to Bogushevskaya, the doctors’ forecasts are positive, since the singer is “young and strong”.

The 38-year-old singer herself on Instagram reported that she performed at a concert in Kazan on June 12 with a temperature of 39, but she has no confirmed coronavirus. She experienced cold symptoms the day before the event, but decided not to cancel the performance. The singer explained that her condition continued to deteriorate, the temperature did not subside, and the doctors decided to hospitalize her.