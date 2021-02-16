On Wednesday evening, a German-Spanish duel is on the program in the Champions League round of 16. Borussia Dortmund is initially required away from Sevilla FC. In mid-December 2010 both clubs met in a competitive game for the last time. In the Europa League group stage, they separated with a 2-2 draw.
All information about the first leg of the last 16 can be found here at a glance.
Date: 02/17/2021
Kickoff: 21 clock
Venue: Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan (Seville)
TV: Sky Sport 1 (conference)
Stream: DAZN (single game), Sky Ticket, Sky Go (both conference)
Seville coach Julen Lopetegui has almost everyone on board for the home game against BVB. Only two players are not available on Wednesday evening. The failure of attacker Lucas Ocampos, who is one of the top scorers among the Andalusians, weighs particularly heavily. The Argentine sustained an ankle injury in early February. In addition to the 26-year-old, Marcos Acuna (thigh muscle tear) also has to fit due to injury.
With 22 men, the BVB convoy took off for Seville on Tuesday. Not on board were the two long-term injuries Axel Witsel (Achilles tendon tear) and Marcel Schmelzer (rehab after knee surgery), Lukasz Piszczek (muscular problems) and the trio Thorgan Hazard, Dan-Axel Zagadou and Roman Bürki, which will be in the coming days should return to team training. Thomas Delaney will stay with his wife, who is about to give birth, as long as possible and will travel to Andalusia.
Sevilla FC: Bono – Vidal, Koundé, Diego Carlos, Escudero – Jordan, Fernando, Rakitic – Suso, Gomez – En-Nesyri
BVB: Hitz – Morey, Akanji, Hummels, Guerreiro – Can, Delaney – Sancho, Reus, Reyna – Haaland
Sevilla FC has been in good shape for weeks and continued to build on their latest winning streak last matchday. Against SD Huesca, the fourth in the table not only celebrated their ninth competitive win in a row, but also remained without conceding a goal for the seventh time. Previously, the Andalusians had the upper hand in the Copa del Rey against FC Barcelona 2-0.
Since the 3-1 away win at RB Leipzig, things haven’t really run smoothly at Borussia Dortmund. Two wins from seven competitive games is the sobering record of the black and yellow, who had to cope with the next setback last weekend. Against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim, BVB did not get beyond a 2-2 draw.
The last five competitive games of both clubs at a glance:
Sevilla FC:
Seville – SD Huesca 1-0
Seville – FC Barcelona 2-0 (Copa del Rey semi-finals)
Seville – Getafe 3-0
UD Almeria – Seville 0: 1 (Copa del Rey quarter-finals)
SD Eibar – Seville 0: 2
Borussia Dortmund:
Dortmund – TSG 1899 Hoffenheim 2-2
Sc freiburg – Dortmund 2: 1
Dortmund – SC Paderborn 3: 2 nV (DFB Cup round of 16)
Dortmund – FC Augsburg 3-1
Borussia Monchengladbach – Dortmund 4: 2